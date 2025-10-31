Actress Julia Fox stirs controversy wearing costume resembling blood-soaked Jackie Kennedy

Actress and model Julia Fox drew attention at a New York City Halloween event after dressing as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in an outfit resembling the blood-stained suit she wore on the day of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.Fox, 35, appeared at “The Cursed Amulet” Halloween party on Thursday wearing a pink suit and matching pillbox hat, an ensemble closely mirroring the one worn by Jackie Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, when her husband was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. Fox completed the look with white gloves, a black handbag, and a short dark wig, later sharing images of the costume on her Instagram Stories..The original pink suit has become one of the most haunting symbols of that day in American history.According to The New York Times, the outfit, along with Kennedy’s shoes, handbag, and stockings, was left uncleaned and remains preserved at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland.The decision to keep the garments in their bloodied condition was made shortly after the assassination..Following the shooting, Jacqueline Kennedy famously stood beside newly sworn-in President Lyndon B. Johnson still wearing the stained suit.Historian Steve Gillon told People magazine in 2022 that she refused to change clothes, understanding “what it meant for the nation to have continuity in government.”Jackie Kennedy’s pink Chanel-style suit, reportedly an approved American-made copy, had been worn several times before the Dallas trip..She continued to wear it throughout the tragic day, which ended with her husband’s death at the age of 46.Fox’s Halloween costume coincided with the upcoming 62nd anniversary of the assassination, an event that remains deeply etched in the American psyche.