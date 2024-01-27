AI 'deepfakes' rampant on social media, including porn photos of Taylor Swift

Fake pornographic images of American pop singer Taylor Swift generated with artificial intelligence circulated on social media, leaving her fans wondering how there are not more regulations around creating this content. The New York Post reported the images were deepfakes and showed Swift in various sexualized positions at a Kansas City Chiefs game, referencing her romance with player Travis Kelce. It was unclear who created the images or shared them to Twitter, but it led to Taylor Swift AI trending on it and more than 58,000 posts about it. Swifties came together and tried to bury the images by posting positive tweets about her. Some Swifties said whoever created them was disgusting and instances such as these ruin artificial intelligence. US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in October to regulate AI to prevent “generative AI from producing child sexual abuse material or producing non-consensual intimate imagery of real individuals.”Biden demanded the US government issue guidance to watermark or label output from generative AI. Nonconsensual deepfake pornography has been banned in Texas, Minnesota, New York, Hawaii and Georgia. Democratic Rep. Joseph Morelle (NY-25) and Republican Rep. Tom Kean (NJ-07) reintroduced a bill last week that would make the nonconsensual sharing of digital pornographic images a federal crime, with penalties such as jail time, a fine or a combination of them. The Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act (PDIIA) was referred to the House Judiciary Committee, but it has not made a decision about passing it. Aside from making the sharing of these images crimes, the PDIIA would allow victims to sue offenders in court. In an example of how convincing deepfakes can be, Swifties were scammed out of hundreds of dollars earlier this month after tricksters released advertisements employing an AI video of her peddling Le Creuset to attempt to steal money and data from them. The ads, which can be found across all social media platforms, show Swift standing next to the Le Creuset Dutch oven. Other deepfakes of Pope Francis in a Balenciaga puffer jacket and former US president Donald Trump resisting arrest took the internet by storm in 2023. Swift said on December 6 she is the happiest and proudest she has ever been in her life after being named Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year. READ MORE: Taylor Swift named 2023 TIME Magazine Person of the Year, editor says she ‘represents joy’She beat out the Hollywood strikers, Barbie and King Charles III for the title. Time Person of the Year started in the 1920s and goes to the person, group, or concept with the most influence of the world throughout the year.