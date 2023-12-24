AI determines what various Christmas movie characters look like

The Western Standard directed Canva Magic Media to create images of certain Christmas movie characters. While Canva Magic Media produced most images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not do one of Shrek from Shrek the Halls, as it would violate its policies. The following images indicate the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should not be viewed as perfect. .The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to produce images of certain mythical creatures on November 5. READ MORE: AI determines what various mythical creatures look likeThese images were created to see what Canva Magic Media thought of these mythical creatures.The images indicated the perceptions of AI models and should not be viewed as how every person interprets them.