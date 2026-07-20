International

Andy Burnham appointed PM, seventh British PM in last decade

Following the resignation of Keir Starmer, former Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been selected by Labour MPs to be the leader of the party and next PM
Former mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham appointed latest UK PM after Keir Starmer's resignation
Former mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham appointed latest UK PM after Keir Starmer's resignation@UKLabour on X/Twitter
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Labour Party
Keir Starmer
UK elections
UK Politics
Andy Burnham
British Prime Minister
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