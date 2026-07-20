Andy Burnham appointed PM, seventh British PM in last decade

Former mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has been appointed British prime minister following the resignation of Keir Starmer.Burnham secured the necessary majority of votes from Labour MPs to become the leader of the Labour Party, and, because Labour has a majority in Parliament, he has now been appointed PM.He marks the seventh different prime minister the UK has had in the last decade, being the latest to hold one of the least secure jobs in global politics.Burnham gained the national spotlight in his role as the mayor of Manchester, where he was constantly proposed as a possible successor to then-Labour leader Keir Starmer.He had previously run for the leadership of the Labour Party twice, in 2010 and 2015, and from 2001 to 2017, he was an MP as well as serving as health and culture minister under former PM Gordon Brown..A self-described socialist, Burnham has been described as a member of the "soft-left" faction of the Labour Party, contrasted with the more radical hard-left faction of the party and the more moderate centrists, the wing of the party former leader Starmer was most described as being a part of.His own ideology has been called "Manchesterism" or "Burnhamism," a kind of politics Burnham has described as "business-friendly socialism."During his first speech as PM, Burnham announced that his government would "end homelessness" and would aim to tackle the cost-of-living crisis that has plagued the United Kingdom. .While the current Conservative Party and opposition leader, Kemi Badenoch, wished Burnham luck, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for an election to happen, saying that Burnham "cannot be allowed to make the 'biggest changes in politics for 40 years' without a mandate."The Labour Party has been consistently trailing Farage's party since the spring of 2025, with the poor polling being the main reason for Starmer's resignation.With the next British election not set to take place until 2029, Burnham will have a decent amount of time to try and revitalize the Labour Party's image in the minds of the British people.