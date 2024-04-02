ARREST ME NOW: JK Rowling is prepared to go to jail over Scottish hate crimes law

British author JK Rowling has stood by her advocacy for sex-based rights for biological women. By passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Rowling said politicians “seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls.”people who break the hate speech laws face seven years in prison.“The new legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women's and girls’ single-sex spaces, the nonsense made of crime data if violent and sexual assaults committed by men are recorded as female crimes and the grotesque unfairness of allowing males to compete in female sports," tweeted Rowling on Monday. .For several years, she said Scottish women have been pressured by the government and police forces to support transgenderism. She added the redefinition of 'woman' to include every man who identifies as one has harmed women’s and girls’ rights and safety in Scotland, with the strongest impact being felt by prisoners and rape survivors. Rowling concluded by saying it “is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women’s and girls’ rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man.” If the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal, she said freedom of expression and belief will end in Scotland. “I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment,” she said. “If you agree with the views set out in this tweet, please retweet it.”Rowling followed up by saying she knew she was being controversial. “I have been DELIBERATELY DEFIANT, in spite of some random bloke’s advice,” she said. “A full investigation MUST be mounted.”.Since she was being defiant, she requested she be arrested. She joked about Scotland being the land of the free. The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) accepted recommendations from a review into transgender inmates in 2023 and will no longer be putting them in women’s prisons. READ MORE: Scottish prisons ditch gender self-identification policy“The recommendations relate to information sharing, communication between justice partners, individualized risk assessment and the admissions procedure,” said Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans Keith Brown. “As confirmed in the letter, SPS will factor the learning identified from this review into its Gender Identity and Gender Reassignment Policy Review, which is ongoing.”