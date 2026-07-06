Australian boy killed and partially eaten by mother

New details have been released about the horrific case in Australia where a mother killed and ate parts of her son.Police in New South Wales have reported that a woman had approached police in the town of Wyong and admitted to having killed and partially eaten her four-year-old son.When police arrived at her house, they found the boy dead with significant arm injuries. Police also stated that the boy is believed to have been dead for multiple days before police arrived at the house.According to the Daily Mail, the boy was suspected to have been killed between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.The mother and son had only moved to Wyong five months previous to escape from a domestic violence situation, with Department of Communities and Justice workers having been in communication with the family for at least one year prior to the incident.In January, case workers were sent to assess whether or not the boy was at risk of neglect due to his mother's alleged substance abuse. Despite the alleged addictions the mother struggled with, the boy was allowed to remain in her custody until his death..A vigil was held at the local community pool with around 40 locals gathering to pay their respects to the little boy.Locals described the boy as "shy" and "really normal and happy and full of energy." They said that nothing stood out about the mother and that she seemed "fine" and "a little quiet."The mother allegedly had a history of drug use and was estranged from her family, with her own mother having an apprehended violence order put in place against her.On Saturday, the mother was charged with murder and denied bail. She won't appear in court until September, when the next hearing is scheduled for.