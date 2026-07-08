Belfast beheading attempt suspect remains in custody as case heads to Crown Court

CALGARY — The man accused of attempting to behead a Belfast resident in a daylight knife attack that sparked days of unrest across Northern Ireland has been told his case will proceed to the Crown Court, as police now say they are investigating whether the suspect is from Chad rather than Sudan.Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court by video link on Wednesday, where he was informed that the attempted murder case is expected to move to the Crown Court, which hears the most serious criminal offences before a judge and jury.Alodid remains charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, who suffered catastrophic injuries during the June 8 attack in north Belfast. Court proceedings have previously heard that Ogilvie lost his left eye and sustained deep wounds to his head, face and back. He also faces charges of possessing a knife in a public place and threatening to kill an NHS radiographer.He appeared in court last month where he refused legal representation through an Arabic interpreter and did not enter a plea, and District judge, Stephen Keown, refused bail after hearing police concerns there could be "significant public disorder" if he was released due to "strong public feeling" about the incident..In a separate development, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has revised its understanding of Alodid's background.Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck told a joint Westminster committee this week that investigators are now examining evidence suggesting Alodid may be from Chad, not Sudan as previously believed."We do continue to investigate the origins of the male, with one potential line of inquiry indicating that he may potentially be from Chad and not Sudan as was initially indicated," Beck said. "We continue to investigate that line of inquiry with the relevant authorities in Chad."The latest hearing comes nearly a month after the alleged attack shocked Northern Ireland and sparked several nights of protests, disorder and riots across Belfast and other communities. Demonstrators took to the streets following the stabbing, with some protests escalating into clashes with police, attacks on officers, arson and damage to homes and businesses. .In response to the unrest, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appealed for calm, while the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched a major public order operation and deployed additional officers to affected areas.The court heard that prosecutors are still awaiting additional witness statements and medical evidence. A magistrate granted a four-week adjournment, remanding Alodid in custody until Aug. 5. He was also advised, through an Arabic interpreter, to obtain legal representation before the case proceeds to the higher court.If convicted, Alodid will be sentenced by the Crown Court, which has jurisdiction over the most serious criminal offences in Northern Ireland. As of now, no trial date has been set.