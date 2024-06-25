Biden expresses disgust at anti-Israel attacks outside LA synagogue

US President Joe Biden said he was appalled by the scenes outside of the Adas Torah Synagogue in Los Angeles. Biden called intimidating Jewish congregants “dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.”“Americans have a right to peaceful protest,” tweeted Biden on Monday.“But blocking access to a house of worship — and engaging in violence — is never acceptable.”.Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo asked what was holding him back from speaking about various motivations behind the attacks. “Why won't your administration discuss the far-left and pro-Palestine militant extremism driving these attacks?” said Ngo. .Independent Women’s Forum senior fellow Ellie Cohanim said American Jews “are tired of your empty words.”“You have the power to stop this, and you aren’t,” said Cohanim. “You told us you ran for president ‘because of Charlottesville’ (itself a lie).”.An anti-Israel rally held outside the Adas Torah Synagogue broke out into a violent street fight when pro-Israel protesters confronted their adversaries on Sunday. READ MORE: WATCH: Violent street fight between Palestine, Israel protesters at LA synagogueSeveral officials had criticized the attack as antisemitic. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it responded to two protests at Adas Torah Synagogue as video footage went viral on social media. Protestors can be heard chanting a genocidal threat against Jews, calling for them to be eliminated from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.