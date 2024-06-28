Biden faces calls from Dems and media friends to drop out of presidential race after dismal debate performance

When the mainstream media, that has supported Joe Biden through thick and thin, starts raising the alarm about his acuity after his debate with Donald Trump, the end for Joe might be near. The New York Times, a firm Biden supporter and Trump hater said, “After last night, many Democrats are panicked. They hoped that President Biden, 81, could convince voters that his age was nothing to worry about. That he could counter Donald Trump’s wild accusations and relentless falsehoods with confidence. He didn’t.” “Biden’s voice was hoarse and halting,” continued the Times. “His answers were often unclear and he struggled to finish his thoughts.” “Rather than dispel concerns about his age,” wrote Times’ columnist Peter Baker. “Biden made it the central issue.” “Some Democrats are now pushing for him to drop out of the race,” said the Times, with a Democrat strategist telling Baker, “Biden is about to face a crescendo of calls to step aside. Joe had a deep well of affection among Democrats. It has run dry.” CNN, host broadcaster of the debate, also cast shade on Biden’s performance. “President Joe Biden is three years and seven months older than former President Donald Trump,” was CNN’s lede to its commentary. “In their debate Thursday night on CNN, the gap between the 81-year-old incumbent and his 78-year-old challenger seemed much larger.” “Biden, hoarse and displaying little vocal range, was often unable to express his differences with Trump with clarity. At one point, after Biden had trailed off as he defended his record on border security, Trump said: ‘I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said, either.’” “President Joe Biden’s debate performance has set off alarm bells among top Democrats, leaving some to openly question whether Biden can stay atop of the Democratic ticket,” continued CNN’s commentary. “He seemed a little disoriented. He did get stronger as the debate went on. But by that time, I think the panic had set in,” longtime Democratic operative and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod said, adding his voice to a conversation happening among many Democrats on Thursday night, according to CNN, saying, “There are going to be discussions about whether he should continue.” A poll of debate watchers conducted by SSRS for CNN found 67% thought Trump turned in a better performance with most saying they have no real confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country. Biden could be replaced, reports FOX News. “Biden is currently the presumptive Democratic nominee, because he has secured the overwhelming majority of pledged Democratic delegates awarded after each state's primary election,” says FOX. “Democratic National Committee rules give the power of the nomination to those delegates.” The delegates are expected to reflect the wishes of those who voted for them in the primaries, meaning “as long as Biden wants to stay on the ballot, then those delegates are expected to vote for him,” says FOX, adding however, “Since the rules do not impose any legal obligation on delegates to vote for the candidate to whom they are pledged, a mass defection is at least theoretically possible.” Biden, unless he steps down, is likely to officially become the Democrats’ choice for president in a virtual roll call on August 7, two weeks ahead of the party’s convention on August 19. “If Biden steps aside before the roll call, then his delegates will no longer be pledged to him, and it will be essentially ‘open season,’" says FOX. “Any candidate who is eligible to be president could emerge, including candidates who did not run in the presidential primaries, and delegates could vote for them.” The Democrats have a covenant that addresses replacing a candidate in the event of death, resignation or 'disability' of a nominee, reports FOX."In the event of death, resignation or disability of a nominee of the Party for President or Vice President after the adjournment of the National Convention, the National Chairperson of the Democratic National Committee shall confer with the Democratic leadership of the United States Congress and the Democratic Governors Association and shall report to the Democratic National Committee, which is authorized to fill the vacancy or vacancies." “The scope of "disability" will be a subject of intense debate if the party chooses to invoke that provision,” says FOX.