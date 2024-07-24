Biden speaks for first time after leaving presidential race; gives full support to Harris

On Wednesday evening, soon-to-be former president of the United States, Joe Biden spoke for the first time about his decision to abruptly stop his campaign for a second term as president, while throwing his support behind vice-president Kamala Harris’ run for her presidency run in the November election. In his address, Biden said he will remain president through January, regardless of concerns about his acuity. “I revere this office, but I love my country more,” the 81-year-old president said. “It’s been the honour of my life to serve as your president, but the defence of democracy which is at stake, I think is more important than any title,” said Biden, who has been out of the public’s eye since dropping from the race on Sunday, adding he did so to “unite” the Democrats, which had become divided over Biden’s apparent mental decline and electability against Republican nominee former President Donald Trump in November, reports the New York Post. “When you elected me in this office, I promised to always level with you, to tell you the truth,” said Biden, who has endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to replace him on the Democratic ticket for president. “In recent weeks, it’s become clear to me I need to unite my party, but nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition.” “So, I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” continued Biden. “That’s the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time of place is now.” “I’m going to call for Supreme Court reform because this is critical to our democracy, Supreme Court reform,” he said. “You know, I will keep working to ensure America remains strong, secure and the leader of the free world.” Biden hailed some of his major legislative achievements, including COVID and infrastructure legislation from 2021, as well as bills that funded green-energy projects and veteran health care, says the Post. “We’re also securing our border,” said Biden, according to the Post, which added “despite sequential record-high illegal crossings during his first three years in office, Biden claimed, “Border crossings are lower today than when the previous administration left office.” “In just a few months, the American people choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice. I made my views known,” said Biden. “I’d like to thank our great vice-president, Kamala Harris. She’s experienced. She’s tough, she’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and the leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people. You make that choice.” Biden claimed that Harris must defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump, the former president, saying “whether we keep our republic is now in your hands,” reports the Post. The Post said Biden appeared more coherent and rested than he has in weeks, “speaking clearly while reading from a teleprompter, appearing unusually tan, with his white hair slicked back and into place.” “I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you,” said Biden. “The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule, the people do. History is in your hands.” At the end of Biden’s speech, the Post said, “At no point in Biden’s 11-minute address did he directly mention that he dropped out as a result of a mutiny by leading Democrats who expressed concern about his mental fitness.”