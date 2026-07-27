International

Brazil recalls ambassador after Argentina's Milei calls President Lula a ‘thief’

Libertarian leader Javier Milei wins Argentina's election by a landslide
Libertarian leader Javier Milei wins Argentina's election by a landslide Image courtesy of Cato Institute
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Politics
Javier Milei
Brazil
Argentina
Lula
Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva
international politics
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news