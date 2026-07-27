Brazil recalls ambassador after Argentina's Milei calls President Lula a ‘thief’

OTTAWA — Brazil has recalled its ambassador in Buenos Aires for consultations after Argentine President Javier Milei used a campaign appearance to describe Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a “thief” and a “convict.”The Brazilian government also summoned Argentina’s ambassador in Brasilia to demand an explanation for Milei’s remarks, escalating tensions between South America’s two largest countries.Milei delivered the comments Saturday while attending the launch of Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign in São Paulo.Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, was formally confirmed as the candidate for the right wing Liberal Party ahead of Brazil’s October election.Milei did not identify Lula by name while using the terms “thief” and “convict,” but made clear he was referring to the left-wing president and his previous imprisonment.Lula spent 580 days in prison after being convicted of corruption and money laundering. .Those convictions were later annulled by Brazil’s Supreme Court due to jurisdictional issues over the court that convicted him, allowing him to contest and win the 2022 presidential election.Standing beside Flávio Bolsonaro, Milei said the candidate was the only person who could “stop Lula” and called on Brazilians to defeat what he described as “socialist trash.”The Argentine president also attacked Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, describing him as “bald trash.”Moraes had rejected a request allowing Milei to visit Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a sentence under house arrest after being convicted of plotting to remain in power following his 2022 election defeat.Brazilian Supreme Court President Edson Fachin condemned Milei’s attack against Moraes as a “disrespectful reference” to a member of the country’s highest court.Fachin said the remarks, made on Brazilian soil in response to a lawful judicial decision, were incompatible with the civility expected in relations between countries.Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, who is currently running to become the Governor of Sao Paulo, responded Monday by referring to Milei as “the clown president of Argentina.”Milei endorsed Flávio Bolsonaro as Brazil’s right-wing alternative to Lula, who is seeking another term.Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office and has endorsed his son as the political successor to the movement he led into power in 2018.Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign launch also featured a video message from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporting his candidacy.