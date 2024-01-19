Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter for second time over Rust shooting

American actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting on the movie set of Rust for a second time. The New York Post reported Friday Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury over the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was struck with a live bullet that had been loaded into a prop gun for a scene. “The above named defendant did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard of indifference for the safety of others,” said the New Mexico Department of Justice. Baldwin has always denied the charges and maintained he never pulled the trigger on the day of the shooting. Rust director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting. Baldwin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter by the Santa Fe district attorney in 2022, but it failed to stay. Criminal charges against Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust were dropped in April. READ MORE: Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in movie set shooting deathHe pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were dismissed two weeks before the case was expected to head to trial. While the charges were dropped, the district attorney said the door would be left open to refile them. The district attorney charged Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter because she oversaw the weapons on set. She has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. If convicted, Baldwin could face one-and-a-half years in jail.