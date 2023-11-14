UPDATED: Arrest made over hockey player’s death in England

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers investigating the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson arrested Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave. “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy, and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” said SYP Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall in a Tuesday press release. “We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”The hockey world erupted in a heated debate about whether the bladed kick that killed Johnson’s was an accident or intentional on October 28. READ MORE: Police investigating on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson in EnglandJohnson died after his neck was slashed by Petgrave’s skate during a hockey game in England. He carried the puck past the blueline when he was intercepted by Petgrave, who lifted his leg into a high kick that collided with Johnson’s jugular. The SYP went on to say Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. It added he remains in police custody at this time. Johnson’s family is being supported through the investigation by its officers. They have asked for their privacy to be respected during this tough time. Horsfall concluded by saying his death “has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.” As it works on the investigation, she said it knows these communities "will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process."“Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue,” she said. The Sheffield Steelers played a match on Sunday that saw its fans give a standing ovation for Petgrave. He was not on the ice at the time. These fans hooted and applauded for 10 seconds..While many of them went to sit down after this standing ovation, a few remained standing.