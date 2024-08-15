BREAKING: Arrests made in connection with death of Matthew Perry

TMZ is reporting multiple arrests have been made, including at least one doctor, surrounding the death of Friends star, Canadian-born Matthew Perry in October 2023."Law enforcement sources tell us multiple law enforcement agencies have executed search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment to determine who supplied Perry with the ketamine that caused him to lose consciousness last October and drown in his hot tub in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles," reports TMZ. Ketamine is generally used for general anesthesia in surgery and reports are Perry had been getting ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression.TMZ adds the last therapy was a week and a half before his death, so the ketamine in his system was not doctor-prescribed. This is a developing story....more to come