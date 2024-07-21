UPDATED: Biden announces he's stepping down as Dems' presidential candidate

President Joe Biden has announced he will not seek another term as US president. In a Sunday statement on X, Biden said, "It has been the greatest honour of in my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down." The decision comes after more than 37 high-profile congressional Democrats, as well as Barrack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer, the four most powerful Democrats, pushed for him to drop out after his disastrous debate performance on June 27 against former president Donald Trump. The final nail was hammered home by Obama on Thursday.Former President Barack Obama told his allies in recent days that he believes President Biden needs to reconsider his candidacy, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing multiple people briefed on his thinking.Obama reportedly has only spoken with Biden once since his disastrous debate performance last month. According to the Post, Obama has expressed serious concern to his allies, however, about the viability of Biden's candidacy and remains focused on preserving Biden's legacy."In his discussions with others, Obama reportedly has emphasized that Biden alone can make the decision to step away from the race," says the Post. "Obama has also pushed back against the idea that he alone can influence Biden, his former vice president, to withdraw from his presidential re-election bid."Behind closed doors" Democrats (were) "in a panic," with some urging Biden to abandon his reelection bid before the party convention so delegates can "nominate someone else," PBS News said. Prior to Biden’s announcement, Politico reported, “Biden's family, ‘privately trashed his top campaign advisers and urged them to ‘fire or demote people in his political high command’ they see as having contributed to his abysmal debate showing.” “President Biden reportedly told an ally he knows he’ll have to bow out of the 2024 race for the White House if he can’t turn things around in the coming days following the train wreck debate against Donald Trump,” reported the New York Post before Biden dropped out. Polls since the debate have shown the electorate moving toward Trump, 78, after Biden spent 90 minutes stumbling over his words and losing his train of thought during the first of two scheduled debates, reports the New York Post. White House staff said after the debate Biden’s dismal performance was because he had a cold, while the president told donors he had almost fallen asleep on stage due to the rigors of two foreign trips earlier in June. “However, the disclosure has only raised new questions about Biden’s fitness for office, since he spent a full week prepping for the debate with advisers at Camp David,” reports the New York Post. .CNN reports Biden has endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said. He said picking Harris as his running mate in 2020 has “been the best decision I’ve made.” The news that Biden is stepping aside from the 2024 campaign is coming as a surprise in real time to many rank-and-file Biden staffers — at both the White House and the presidential campaign, reports CNN, adding it has spoken with multiple staffers who found out about the decision when Biden posted his letter at 1:46 p.m. ET on X. The announcement was kept extremely close, one Biden aide said. Former president Donald Trump told CNN he thinks Harris will be eassier to beat than President Biden.Trump also took to social media to fire more shots at Biden.