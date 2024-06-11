Hunter Biden guilty of all gun charges

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has been found guilty of three felony charges of lying on a gun application form, saying he was not a drug addict and was not doing drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018.The prosecutors claimed the president’s son was a full-blown crack cocaine addict at the time. Hunter is facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted and $750,000 in fines. Witnesses for the prosecution included Hallie Biden, Hunter’s sister in-law, who entered into a sexual relationship with Hunter after his brother, Beau, died from cancer. Also called to testify were Hunter’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, to whom he was married for 20 years and Zoe Kestan, who was involved with Biden, even while he carried on his relationship with Hallie. All three women testified to Hunter’s drug use. Another ‘witness’ for the prosecution was the infamous ‘laptop from hell’ that the New York Post, reported four years ago contained scandalous content, including photos of Hunter consuming drugs, of him in compromising positions and situations with hookers and strippers, as well as photos of Hunter’s father, Joe and stepmother Jill, at family outings. . In a written statement on the first day of the trial President Biden said, “as the president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases” while also hailing Hunter as "inspiring."“I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”The president said in an interview with ABC News he would not consider pardoning his son....more to come