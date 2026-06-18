ZOO HORROR: Stranger throws three-year-old boy into crocodile enclosure at England zoo

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Norfolk on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo near Cambridge, England.Officers were called to Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday following reports that the toddler had been thrown into the enclosure.The child was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical but stable condition.Police have said they do not believe the suspect is known to the boy."At this stage, we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances," Detective Inspector Verity McCann told the Daily Mail."We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other."McCann added that officers are continuing to support the boy's family as the investigation unfolds."Officers are supporting the boy's family at hospital, and our thoughts remain with them."Local MP Ben Obese-Jecty also made a statement to The Sun. “I am aware of the incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst and have been liaising with senior officers at Gold Command who are treating this as a critical incident.“This is now a live criminal investigation and I would ask people to refrain from speculation online. The police will provide an update with further information in due course.”“My thoughts are with the young victim and his family during a hugely traumatic and difficult time.”