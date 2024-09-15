UPDATED: Officials say shots fired at Trump International Golf Club intended for Trump

It looks like there might have been another assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Authorities have said shots fired at the Trump International Golf Club (TIGC) were meant for Trump. “Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter,” said CNN national correspondent Kristen Holmes and chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller in a Sunday statement..Miller said it appears around 2 p.m., shots were fired at the TIGC that could have come from the treeline while Trump was playing golf. “The Secret Service identified the direction of the shooter, returned fire at that gunman who fled,” said Miller. “Witnesses were able to provide a description of an individual and a vehicle.”.While all of the details have not been clarified, Miller said he had been informed a vehicle resembling this description had been stopped by the Palm Beach Police Department (PBPD) and is holding the driver to identify him. Miller followed up by saying in the area of the shooting, sources say they recovered a backpack, a semi-automatic rifle described as an AK-47, and a GoPro camera. “The last piece is very interesting because it suggests if there was such a camera there, this individual may have wanted to record himself in the first person doing the shooting,” he said. “So a lot of questions to be answered.”.At the moment, he said some of the questions will be is the suspect the PBPD has the right person and is the vehicle it has the right one. He added the weapon it has needs to be processed for evidence and ballistics. Team Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. “No further details at this time,” said Cheung..An assassination attempt against Trump occurred in July when shots rang out at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.READ MORE: UPDATED: WATCH: Trump grazed by bullet in assassination attempt; shooter dead, crowd member killedSeveral shots rang out, with him grabbing the right side of his head.Secret Service agents jumped in and surrounded him..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.