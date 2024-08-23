RFK Jr. suspends his presidential campaign; endorses Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a rambling speech in Phoenix, AZ, said he is suspending his campaign, but not ending it.Speaking from a later event in Las Vegas, Trump said, "We just had a nice endorsement from RFK. I want to thank Bobby, that was very nice, he's an incredible guy." Trump, who will be at a rally in Glendale AZ later today intimated he would be speaking with Kennedy in Arizona.In his speech, Kennedy said he and Trump agree on many issues, but are far apart on others, adding he looks forward to more discussions with the former president.Kennedy opened his speech with a scathing rebuke of the Democrat Party and President Joe Biden, who he likened to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the latter's control of the Russian media. He also called out the mainstream media for ignoring his campaign and for censoring information during the 2020 presidential election campaign, naming the outlets: ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.More to come....