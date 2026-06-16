International

UPDATED: Russian warship fires 'warning shot' at a British yacht in the English Channel

Russian frigate Admiral Grigorevitch has fired warning shots at a British yacht in the English Channel.
Russian frigate Admiral Grigorevitch has fired warning shots at a British yacht in the English Channel.X
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Russia
Russia Navy frigate
English Channel
UK's Ministry of Defence
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Western Standard
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