BREAKING: Sean 'Diddy’ Combs gets four-plus years in the slammer

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced in a Manhattan court to just over four years behind bars, after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The two counts each carried a maximum sentence of 10 years. Prosecutors had wanted Combs to face more than 11 years in prison, while the defence argued he should get no more than 14 months in prison, including his time already served.

In announcing his decision, presiding Judge Arun Subramanian said he wanted to make it clear Combs was being sentenced for the offences of conviction, not the sex trafficking and racketeering charges he was acquitted of.

He said he considered that Combs is a self-made artist and businessman who has “inspired and lifted up communities,” and noted his work and impact are “celebrated and iconic.”

“The drugs may have exasperated your erratic and violent behavior over the year. However, the court has to consider all of your history here.”

The judge also said there’s no question that Sean “Diddy” Combs is devoted to his family.

Subramanian added he “rejects the defence’s attempt to characterizes the ‘freak offs’ and hotel nights as intimate consensual experiences or just a ‘sex drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’ story.”