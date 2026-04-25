International

UPDATED: Shots fired at dinner in Washington D.C., President Trump evacuated

President Donald Trump escorted out of the building during the White House Press Correspondents Dinner after six shots were fired.
A police officer, heavily armed, standing at the White House Press Correspondents Dinner after shots were fired.Andrew Harnik / Gettyimages
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