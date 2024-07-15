Trump picks JD Vance as his vice-presidential running mate in November election

Donald Trump has picked JD Vance to be his vice-presidential running mate in the US November election. The appointment was announced at the Republican National Convention, just before Trump officially became the Republican Party's candidate for president. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.” “J.D. honourably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association.""J.D.’s book, Hillbilly Elegy, became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….”Vance was first elected to the US Senate in 2022 after defeating former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan for an open seat in Ohio. Vance openly criticized Trump in 2016 as pundits used his memoir to explain the former president's popularity with white, rural voters. He previously suggested Trump could be 'America’s Hitler,' calling him noxious and comparing him to an opioid. But Vance changed his tune as he geared up for his 2022 Senate run, deleting controversial tweets and crediting Trump for the work he did in office. He secured Trump's endorsement in a chaotic Republican Senate primary and is now one of the former president's most loyal allies. Vance grew up in Jackson, Kentucky and Middletown, Ohio. He is married to Usha Vance, a litigator for a law firm based in San Francisco and Washington, DC. The pair met as students at Yale Law School and got married in 2014, one year after they graduated. The couple has three young children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirab.President Joe Biden used the announcement to ask supporters for cash. .Billionaire Elon Musk was thrilled with the appointment.