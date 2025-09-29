UPDATED: Trump unveils 'principles for peace' in Middle East

President Donald J. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood shoulder to shoulder at the White House on Monday to unveil what both leaders called the most significant breakthrough toward peace in the Middle East in centuries. Declaring it “one of the great days in civilization,” Trump announced a sweeping initiative that he said could deliver “eternal peace in the Middle East,” end the war in Gaza, and finally defeat Hamas terrorism.The plan, which Trump called “principles for peace,” demands the immediate release of all remaining hostages within 72 hours if Hamas accepts the terms..In exchange, Arab and Muslim nations have pledged to disarm Gaza, dismantle Hamas’ terror tunnels and weapons factories, and oversee the creation of a new transitional Palestinian authority. Israeli forces would withdraw in stages only after those conditions are met.Trump made it clear that if Hamas refuses, Israel will have the full weight of American support to eliminate the group once and for all. “The tyranny of terror must end,” Trump said. “Every nation in the region wants this deal. Hamas is the only obstacle.”Trump also announced the creation of an international “Board of Peace,” an oversight body that he will personally chair..The board will work with the World Bank to build a new Palestinian government free from terrorist influence, with former British prime minister Tony Blair among the expected members.Trump stressed that regional leaders have already given written guarantees to enforce the plan. “We are giving Palestinians responsibility for their own future, but without Hamas, without terror, and without excuses,” he said.Netanyahu praised Trump as Israel’s “greatest friend in the White House” and said the proposal achieves Israel’s five objectives for what he called “the day after Hamas.”.Those objectives include the return of all hostages, both living and dead, the complete disarmament of Hamas, a permanently demilitarized Gaza, continued Israeli security oversight, and a civilian administration dedicated to peace. “This can be done the easy way or the hard way,” Netanyahu warned. “But Hamas will be destroyed either way.”Both leaders highlighted the horrors of October 7, when Hamas terrorists massacred Israelis in the bloodiest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.Netanyahu said Israeli soldiers had fought “like lions” to defend their nation and civilization itself. Trump reminded the world that Israel once handed Gaza over to the Palestinians in a good faith gesture of peace, only to see Hamas divert billions into terror tunnels, rocket sites, and command centers hidden in schools, hospitals, and mosques. “Instead of building a future, they built death,” Trump said..The president contrasted his record with that of past administrations. He reminded listeners that he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the U.S. embassy, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and tore up the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.He pointed to the Abraham Accords as proof that his leadership had already transformed the region and predicted that more nations, even Iran eventually, would join a re-energized alliance. “This is the closest we have ever been to real peace,” Trump said. “Not fake peace, not political peace, but lasting peace.”Both Trump and Netanyahu also issued sharp words for European governments that recently recognized a Palestinian state. Trump called those moves foolish and a reward for terrorism..Netanyahu warned that Israel would never accept international pressure that undermines its security. “Hamas was elected by the Palestinians. They chose terror. They will not be allowed to rule Gaza again,” Netanyahu said.For now, all eyes are on Hamas. Trump said every regional leader has endorsed the plan, leaving the terror group isolated.“If Hamas says yes, we have peace. If Hamas says no, Israel has America’s full backing to finish the job,” he said. Netanyahu agreed, warning Hamas that Israel will not stop until its terror threat is erased.“This will be done. The only question is whether Hamas chooses to save lives or lose everything.”Trump closed by declaring the moment historic. “This may be the crowning achievement of our time. For thousands of years peace in the Middle East has been a dream. Today it is within reach,” he said..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.