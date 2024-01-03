BREAKING: US court releases list of people connected to Epstein

A United States court has published a list of people affiliated with deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. BBC News reported Wednesday some of the names mentioned are accused of wrongdoing, but others on the list are making allegations or are potential witnesses. A judge ordered the release as part of a lawsuit related to Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for crimes she committed with Epstein. BBC News is reviewing the 943 pages of documents. Some of the people who were known as J Doe in court documents have been identified. Other names have remained sealed, including those belonging to child victims. When ordering the release of the list, New York Judge Loretta Preska said many of the people named had been identified by the media or in Maxwell’s criminal trial. Preska said many other people did not raise objections to the release of the documents. The US Virgin Islands reached a settlement in a sex trafficking case against Epstein’s estate in 2022. READ MORE: Epstein's tropical islands to be sold to settle US$105-million suit in US Virgin IslandsThe settlement of more than US$105 million was reached after the US Virgin Islands’ found him accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls and of causing environmental damage on the two islands he owned. The islands will be sold as part of the settlement. The names of more than 150 people who were mentioned in court documents from a civil case filed by one of Epstein’s victims was scheduled to be unsealed on Wednesday. American attorney Arick Fudali, who represented some of his victims, said he was unsure what the court was waiting for when it came to releasing the identities.“From what I can tell, the list is ready to go and ready to be released,” said Fudali.