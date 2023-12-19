International

British government requires schools to obtain parental consent for gender changes

Official portrait of Gillian Keegan
Official portrait of Gillian Keegan Courtesy Chris McAndrew/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Scotland
Gender Identity
Schools
Gender Changes
British Government
Kemi Badenoch
British Department For Education
Gillian Keegan
Amanda Spielman
Social Transitions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news