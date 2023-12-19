British government requires schools to obtain parental consent for gender changes

The British Department for Education has published guidance for teachers on how to best support students questioning their gender identity in schools. “This guidance puts the best interests of all children first, removing any confusion about the protections that must be in place for biological sex and single-sex spaces and making clear that safety and safeguarding for all children must always be schools’ primary concern,” said British Education Secretary Gillian Keegan in a Tuesday press release. “Parents’ views must also be at the heart of all decisions made about their children — and nowhere is that more important than with decisions that can have significant effects on a child’s life for years to come.”The British government said this includes requests from students to social transition, which can include those about changing pronouns, names and uniforms. In response to the increasing number of children questioning their gender, it said it has taken the time to address the challenges and issues involved. This guidance will assist teachers in ensuring they are acting in the best interests of children. British Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch called this guidance “intended to give teachers and school leaders greater confidence when dealing with an issue that has been hijacked by activists misrepresenting the law.”“It makes clear that schools do not have to accept a child’s request to socially transition and that teachers or pupils should not be pressured into using different pronouns,” said Badenoch. “We are also clear how vital it is that parents are informed and involved in the decisions that impact their children’s lives.”Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman acknowledged she has long called for guidance for schools facing tough choices when dealing with gender-confused children. “This guidance is therefore welcome and will help schools do their best both for gender-questioning pupils and for all other pupils in their schools,” said Spielman. When this guidance was developed, the British government said it considered expert clinical views and interim conclusions from the Cass Review. The Cass Review determined social transition is not a neutral act and that better information is needed about the outcomes for children who engage in it. In recognition of this, proper use of this guidance means social transition should be rare when the appropriate safeguards are put in place and children’s best interests are taken into account. The guidance makes clear the fundamental principle parents should be involved in decisions about their children’s lives and significant choices affecting their futures should not be taken without parents being involved. In regards to single-sex spaces and sports, the British government said biological sex is important when it comes to protecting safety and ensuring fairness in competitive sports. It said schools and colleges should not accept all requests for social transition. When schools consider a request, they should take a cautious approach, including watchful waiting periods and ensuring parents are consulted before any decision is taken. From the outset, schools should consider the context and seriousness of the request, including whether social influence is involved. In exceptional cases where a request for a social transition is agreed upon, children, teachers and staff should not be required to adopt preferred pronouns and are forbidden from being sanctioned. When teachers and children refuse to adopt new pronouns, they should use the child’s preferred name. When safety is a consideration in sports and single-sex spaces, the guidance is categoric it must never be compromised by allowing a child of the opposite sex to participate in those activities or use those facilities. Schools have to ensure competitive sports are fair, which will almost always mean separate sports for boys and girls. Single-sex schools are able to refuse students of the opposite sex, regardless of if they are questioning their gender. To ensure these measures are appropriate, the British government asked parents, teachers and school leaders to respond to its 12-week consultation. The British government stepped in and blocked a new Scottish law making it easier for people to change their genders in January. READ MORE: British government to block Scottish gender identity lawSecretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said he will be making an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from proceeding to royal assent. “After thorough and careful consideration of all the relevant advice and the policy implications, I am concerned that this legislation would have an adverse impact on the operation of Great Britain-wide equalities legislation,” said Jack.