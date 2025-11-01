British man first to receive 3-D printed face

A Devon man who lost half his face in a drunk driving crash has rebuilt his confidence thanks to a new 3D-printed prosthetic developed by NHS specialists in Bristol.Dave Richards, 75, was cycling with friends near Mere, Wiltshire, in July 2021 when a drunk driver struck him on the A303. The impact left him with severe facial burns, broken ribs, and major reconstructive injuries. Surgeons removed one of his eyes and used a skin flap from his neck to cover the damaged side of his face..After multiple operations, Richards was referred to the Bristol 3D Medical Centre at North Bristol NHS Trust, the first UK facility to combine 3D scanning, design, and printing for reconstructive patients. The team there created a prosthesis that matched his skin tone, hair colour, and facial symmetry.The prosthetic has allowed him to return to social life with more ease. Richards also uses 3D-printed scar splints to soften the tissue on his neck. .Amy Davey, a senior reconstructive scientist at the centre, said the technology allows for more precise and natural fittings. “Surface scanning lets us capture facial movement, and the new resins are safe for long-term skin contact,” she said. “We can even print materials that mimic bone structure for more realistic implants.”The driver responsible for the crash received a three-year sentence and a seven-year driving ban but was released after serving half his term. Richards continues to receive care at the Bristol centre and says the new prosthetic has given him back a sense of normalcy. “I’ve come a long way since the accident,” he said. “This has helped me feel like myself again.”