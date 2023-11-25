International

British museum reclassifies Roman emperor as transgender woman

Elagabalus
Elagabalus Courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Gender Identity
Transgender Women
Roman Empire
North Hertfordshire Museum
Elagabalus
Female Pronouns
Stonewall
Cassius Dio
Shushma Malik
Keith Hoskins

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news