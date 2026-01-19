Canadian woman found dead, surrounded by dingoes, on beach in Australia

A 19-year-old Canadian woman has been found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by dingoes, according to a statement from Queensland police.Police were called to a beach on K'gari, the world's largest sand island, following reports of a woman's body being surrounded by up to ten dingoes.The woman had been working at a local travellers hostel for the past six weeks and had told friends that she was going for a swim around 5 am. She had said that she was going to be swimming by S.S. Maheno, a nearby shipwreck.Her body was discovered by police at 6:35 am local time..Details surrounding how the woman died are still being figured out by local investigators."We simply can't confirm whether this young lady drowned or died as a result of being attacked by dingoes," said Queensland police inspector Paul Algie.However, Algie did confirm that there were signs that the woman had been "interfered" with by the dingoes, but it's unclear if this was pre- or post-mortem."There were markings on her body consistent with having been touched and interfered with by the dingoes."As of now there are no details released about the woman's identity other than her age and nationality.Australian authorities have contacted the RCMP, who will inform the woman's family about the news.