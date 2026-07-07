International

Cargo plane suspected crashed in Arabian Sea, five crew on board

K2 Airways flight KTA1732 is suspected to have crashed 155 nautical miles off the coast of Pakistan with five crew on board
Last known location of K2 Cargo Airways flight that is suspected to have crashed
Last known location of K2 Cargo Airways flight that is suspected to have crashedScreengrab from FlightRadar24
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Western Standard
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