Carlson launches new subscription news service

Tucker on X host Tucker Carlson has unveiled the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), where he will publish exclusive, new content. “We will regularly be releasing new video content that tells the stories that matter and helps you make sense of the world around you,” said TCN in a statement. In western democracies, TCN alleged news coverage has become a tool of repression and control. It said reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public and work to hide it. TCN costs $72 per year. Some of the features it has include unlimited access to five brand new shows, speeches, and films from Carlson; premium investigative reports and short documentaries; exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at his largest interviews; and access to his personal inbox to ask him questions. TCN concluded by saying its team members “are the sworn enemies of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.” Since it believes the corporate media is beyond repair, it said the only way forward is to build a better platform. "If this sounds like you too, then join us today," it said. “Join the movement and help us tell the truth about the things that matter." Carlson departed from Fox News in April. READ MORE: UPDATED: Tucker Carlson parts ways with Fox News“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” said Fox News. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”