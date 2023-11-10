CAT SCRATCH FEVER: Welsh school refuses to provide litter trays for feline identifying students

A Welsh high school sent a letter to parents that it will not be providing litter boxes for students who might want to identify as cats. “It has come to our attention that there appears to be a number of queries and concerns raised within the community regarding the use of litter trays at West Monmouth School,” said West Monmouth School deputy headteacher Claire Hughes in a Friday letter to students’ parents obtained by GB News. “I would like to take this opportunity to assure you that we do not and will not be planning on providing any litter trays at school.”West Monmouth said litter trays and students did not mix. To address any concerns, it said students’ parents were being contacted to deny claims cat litter trays were set to be provided for furries. Torfaen Council confirmed the letter was genuine and said special treatment for any student who identifies as an animal was unacceptable. While West Monmouth is an inclusive, welcoming school, Hughes said it will “not make any provision for any pupils who might identify as an animal of any kind.” “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable at school and as such, no provision is in place at school, such as litter trays,” she said. The British Prime Minister’s Office said in June headteachers should step in to stop children from identifying themselves as moons, cats, or other neogenders as a gender identity. READ MORE: UK PM speaks out against ‘furries’ allowed in schoolsBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said it is important teachers do not influence students with their personal views of transgenderism. The spokesperson was responding to a story from the Daily Telegraph. The story involved a Year 8 student who was labelled as despicable by his teacher for disagreeing that another student could identify as a cat.