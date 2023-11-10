International

CAT SCRATCH FEVER: Welsh school refuses to provide litter trays for feline identifying students

Litter tray
Litter tray Courtesy IKEA
Loading content, please wait...
Gender Identity
Cats
Animals
Students
Furries
West Monmouth School
Litter Boxes
Claire Hughes
Torfaen Council
British Prime Minister's Office

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news