Catastrophic Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Jamaica’s southwestern coast shortly after 1 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The Category 5 storm is the strongest ever recorded to strike the island in 174 years of record-keeping. It is expected to move diagonally across Jamaica before reaching Cuba later in the week.Many residents have remained in their homes despite government evacuation orders. .Heavy rain and destructive winds have already been reported across much of the island. Officials have confirmed widespread power outages and damage to critical infrastructure.The Jamaica Public Service utility reported severe damage to parts of the power grid. Some power plants were taken offline due to the threat of storm surges along the southern coast. Efforts to cut down trees during the storm caused additional damage and injuries.Videos circulating online show significant destruction, including the roof being torn off a hospital building in Savanna La Mar, Westmoreland Parish. Other footage shows wind and rain blowing apart structures and debris scattered across roads. Reports from southwestern parishes describe violent gusts strong enough to shake buildings and topple power lines..The National Hurricane Center said Melissa’s winds have decreased slightly to 270 km/h after moving over land but remain within Category 5 strength. Forecasters expect catastrophic damage near the storm’s path, particularly in elevated areas where wind speeds are stronger.The storm is projected to continue across western Jamaica before moving back over the Caribbean Sea and toward southeastern Cuba and the Bahamas. It is expected to reach the Atlantic east of Newfoundland by the weekend.Meteorologists say ocean temperatures have reached record highs this year, creating favorable conditions for extreme hurricanes. Research indicates that warming oceans are producing stronger, longer-lasting storms that bring heavier rainfall and greater flooding risks. Rising sea levels are also increasing the impact of storm surges.Tourists on the island have reported remaining inside hotels as strong winds and rain batter coastal resorts. Approximately 25,000 visitors are currently in Jamaica, and authorities have stated that emergency measures are in place to ensure their safety. Hurricane Melissa remains a severe and life-threatening storm as it continues moving through the Caribbean.