Changing immigration rules push Indian students away from Canada

More Indian students are looking elsewhere for post-secondary education. This shift comes as Canada, once a top choice, faces new challenges.Recent changes to Canada's immigration rules have also caused concern. These include reductions in available work permits after graduation and increased financial requirements for student visas."Students are really suffering in Canada for getting jobs," prospective student Dilraj Singh told CBC News."I do not know if that is a myth or a real thing. But that's why I don't consider Canada as my top option now." As interest in Canada cools, other countries become better options for Indian students. Australia is becoming a top choice, especially among students with family there. Singh intends to go to school in Australia.European countries are also on the rise. Germany is a new favourite, offering cheaper tuition and living costs than Canada. It is known for its great science and tech programs and relaxed immigration rules.The United Kingdom has seen more international students, making it another popular choice. Even the United States, despite higher costs, remains an option for its famous schools.When picking a country, Indian students consider several things. They look at the schools' quality and ranking worldwide. They also consider tuition fees and living costs.Job chances after graduation are important. Students want to know if they can work in the country after finishing school. They also think about how easy it will be to fit in with the culture and language.Scholarships are another significant factor. Many students hope for financial help to make their dreams possible.As the world of education changes, Indian students are changing too. They are looking at all their options to find the best fit for their goals and budgets. "All year, Canada has been [releasing] information in bits and pieces," Sumit Jain told CBC News."They are not coming up with concrete information in one go. So every time, it leads to more questions than answers." Jain runs Jain Overseas, an immigration and study-abroad company in India.While Canada is not off the list, it's clear that Indian students are now casting a wider net in their search for their post-secondary education..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.