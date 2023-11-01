Chinese Big Tech wipes Israel off the digital map

Internet users in China who look at the Middle East online on Baidu and Alibaba don’t see Israel anymore.While the maps featured on these platforms still showcase the borders and cities of Israel, they withhold any mention of Israel’s name, unlike neighbouring countries Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt.Some internet users have expressed their discontent. Jonathan Cheng, the China bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, commented, “Now China attempts to erase Israel.” Cheng had reposted an Twitter ("X") post by Shaun Maguire which included a map demonstrating the problem.Ironically, the Chinese government has levied fines on hotel websites that failed to adhere to Beijing’s territorial claims, such as leaving off a dotted line stretching around the South China Sea, even though this is not internationally recognized.ReclaimTheNet.org found significance in the developments.“[T]he situation trickles into the ongoing dialogue about the consequential role of tech conglomerates in becoming the sounding board of government biases and potential indoctrination tools." "It underscores the urgency for promoting absolute free speech and impeding state censorship that silences certain voices while amplifying others,” the site explained.The Alibaba Group, founded in Hangzhou, China in 1999 by English teacher Jack Ma. Baidu, Inc., based in Beijing, was incorporated January 1, 2000 by Robin Li and Eric Xu. Neither company responded on Monday to queries from WSJ. However, the Chinese government addressed the issue in a press conference Tuesday.“You should know that China and Israel have normal diplomatic relations. Regarding the relevant issues you mentioned, the relevant countries are clearly marked on the standard map issued by the Chinese competent authorities, which you can check," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin."All countries have the right to self-defence, but they should abide by international law, especially international humanitarian law and protect the safety of civilians. Every life is precious and the lives of the Palestinian people, like those of other countries, should be protected.”Newsweek investigated and found such Baidu and Alibaba’s maps stopped acknowledging Israel and Gaza prior to October 7 when the conflict began.A separate investigation by Zichen Wang, a research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing and Jia Yuxuan, a research associate at the center, wrote on the newsletter Pekingnology archived webpages of articles from the Chinese website Zhihu show Israel hasn't appeared on Baidu or Alibaba maps since May 2021.In March, China brokered a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, restoring relations that had been broken since 2016. In the meantime, proxy conflicts had arisen in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria. Previous attempts by Iraq and Oman to reconcile the countries had failed.More than 90% of Iranians are Shia Muslim, while fewer than 15% of Saudis are Shia amidst the majority Sunni. Sunni Muslims believe the prophet Muhammed did not appoint a successor, while Shias believe a hereditary line descending from Hazrat Ali (Muhammed’s cousin and son-in-law) have religious authority.