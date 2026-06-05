International

Chinese celebrity Border Collie 'Chutou' stolen and eaten for $27

A Border Collie named Chutou with over 1.5 million followers was stolen, sold, slaughtered and eaten in the same day.
Border Collie social media star 'Chutou' stolen and eaten for $27
Border Collie social media star 'Chutou' stolen and eaten for $27
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China
Social Media
Animal Abuse
border collie
Stolen dog
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Western Standard
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