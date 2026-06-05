Chinese celebrity Border Collie 'Chutou' stolen and eaten for $27

A Border Collie named Chutou, with more than 1.5 million followers on social media, was stolen, sold to a restaurant, and eaten on the same day.The dog and his owner, Guo, were well known for their travel vlogs on the app Douyin (China’s version of TikTok).CCTV footage reportedly showed two people taking the dog away on an electric scooter from the family home while Guo was away on an overseas trip to Georgia in May.Two weeks after the initial incident, Guo tracked down the man he suspected of the theft and offered 10,000 yuan (about $2,061 CAD) to return Chutou..According to The Post, the blogger was told the animal had already been sold to a restaurant for 180 yuan (about $27), slaughtered, and eaten.The alleged thief claimed he mistook Chutou for a stray dog, even though the owner says the dog was wearing a collar and a GPS tracker.Reportedly, the suspect responded by saying, “The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law.”Police in Ningling County, Henan province, have opened an investigation.The incident has sparked widespread outrage online in China and reignited debate over the country’s animal welfare laws.