International

Council workers in Portsmouth caught taking down England flags ahead of World Cup semifinal

Doorbell video showing council workers removing England flag sparks outrage on eve of World Cup semifinal
Portsmouth Council workers caught on a doorbell camera removing England flags ahead of World Cup semifinal against Argentina
Portsmouth Council workers caught on a doorbell camera removing England flags ahead of World Cup semifinal against Argentina@GeorgeUK on X/Twitter
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England
Uk
Keith Best UK squatter
portsmouth council
2026 World Cup
Flag of England
England football team
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