Criminal complaint filed in Scandinavian nicotine pouch flavour controversy

The CEO of a Swedish nicotine pouch maker filed a criminal complaint against a former political aide, alleging misconduct while creating a controversial flavour exemption list during Finland's tobacco law reform.Timo Nurminen, CEO of Valo Sweden, filed the complaint against Anna Abrahamsson, who served as special advisor to former Swedish People's Party of Finland leader Anna-Maja Henriksson..IN-DEPTH: Sweden leads Europe in reducing smoking with nicotine pouches."We want to find out who in the Ministry of Education is ultimately responsible for this issue. Is it Abrahamsson, or has she simply acted on Henriksson's instructions?" said Nurminen.The controversy comes from budget negotiations, during which Abrahamsson submitted a list of flavours to be exempt from a proposed ban on flavoured nicotine pouches. The exempted flavours — wood, tea, rosemary, and ginger — are all produced by Habit Factory, a Swedish company based in Jakobstad, Finland, which is Henriksson's hometown..New regulations cause nicotine pouch shortage across Canada.Henriksson, now a Member of European Parliament, denied giving preferential treatment to the manufacturer.The controversy caused Social Affairs Minister Sanni Grahn-Laasonen to withdraw the proposed legislation. A revised version, which will only permit menthol and mint flavours, is expected to reach the Finnish Parliament.Nurminen alleges the events involve negligent misconduct and abuse of official position. The complaint was filed after media reports revealed details about the flavour list..Tucker Carlson to launch new nicotine pouch brand."We believe that the police are the only impartial party capable of uncovering what happened. The sequence of events is not fully known to anyone," said Nurminen.The Helsinki Police Department will investigate the complaint, with Nurminen estimating the investigation could take months to complete.The case highlights growing scrutiny of nicotine pouch regulations in Finland..Donald Trump vows to "save vaping" from Biden, Harris.This controversy sparked debate about transparency in policy-making and the influence of commercial interests in public health legislation.These tobacco-free products, which users place between their lip and gum, have gained popularity as an alternative to traditional tobacco products.Nicotine pouches are smokeless products that deliver nicotine without tobacco and are a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.