CULTURED: Norway’s culture minister flashes breasts during Oslo Pride event

Norway’s Minister of Culture and Gender Equality celebrated the ‘Oslo Pride’ festival by flashing her breasts at a shocked — but cheering — crowd.It came after Lubna Jaffery was awarded the ‘Gay Mom 2024’ award for defending the rights of sexual minorities in the Northern European capital.According to news reports, the 44-year old politician took to the stage at Oslo’s Skeiv Preik — translated as ‘Queer Sermon’ — to accept her award as part of the city’s Pride festivities.Once onstage, she proceeded to remover her top and expose her mammaries, which were covered with pasties and tassels. “I am very grateful to have been named Gay Mom, the main patron of queer people, at Oslo Pride this year. It is a great honour,” she told a cheering crowd.“It was a small contribution. If you want to get an award like this, you have to be committed and not take yourself too seriously.”Lest anyone — in North America at least — think a cabinet minister ought to be rebuked for public indecency, Jaffery was heaped with praise from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Stere.“'Lubna is a confident, free-spirited and wonderful person who enthusiastically follows cultural events across the country,” Gar Stere, the scandanavian country's leader, said after the stunt. “It was the same yesterday in Oslo and I think that what she did is absolutely good!”