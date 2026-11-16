CALGARY - Customers of multiple major American financial institutions have reported mass outages affecting their online banking accounts.Bank of America, Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and Zelle were all listed as the institutions expecting the most technical issues and outages.Some customers of Chase reported that when they tried to log into their online banking accounts, they received a message stating, "Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later."On Monday, Chase confirmed that they were experiencing a "technical issue" but noted the issue was cyber-related."Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a spokesperson for the bank said in a statement.A spokesperson from US Bank also stated that "clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays," but that its system had not been directly affected..These institutions all share the same network operator, Early Warning Services LLC (EWS), so it has been presumed that the outage has been caused as a result of issues experienced by EWS.This outage is yet another that has been experienced across the United States following the widely publicized Microsoft Outlook outage that occurred last week.Although there has not been an official link between this outage and the Outlook situation, many have pointed out that this issue comes just days after another technical outage caused the FAA to issue a nationwide ground stoppage for all aircraft on Friday.The issue remains ongoing, with DownDetector's "most reported" institutions being Chase, Bank of America, US Bank, and Wells Fargo at the time of writing.