International

Cyberattack cripples check-in systems at major European airports

Suspected Russian cyberattack leaves European travellers waiting as check-in systems suffer outages
Terminal Four at London Heathrow Airport
Terminal Four at London Heathrow AirportiStock
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Russia
Cyber Attacks

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news