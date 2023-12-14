Dance group invited to White House by Jill Biden supports police abolition, BLM

US First Lady Jill Biden brought Dorrance Dance to the White House, despite it promoting police abolition, Black Lives Matter (BLM), and anti-racist education. “Don’t be fooled; it’s easier to control divided society,” tweeted I Meme Therefore I Am on Thursday..Dorrance Dance’s website has a section calling for people to support and join their local chapters of BLM and Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ). In this moment, Dorrance Dance said it knows “there are thousands of white people who are looking for direction and a way to show up alongside black communities and communities of colour.” “Welcome,” it said. “You are needed.” To fight racism, it said white people should read SURJ’s guide about five ways white people can respond to white supremacy and state-sanctioned violence. Its website has a section about getting involved in prison and police abolition. Some of the resources it lists include an article about prison abolition, one from American human rights lawyer Derecka Purnell about becoming a police abolitionist and the Breathe Act. It features petitions requesting justice and holding police accountable for the deaths of black Americans, including Daniel Robinson, Malcolm Harsch, and Sandra Bland. It also has petitions calling for legislative changes, such as pardoning black women imprisoned for voting, protecting black trans women and defunding the police. Dorrance Dancer founder Michelle Dorrance said it is important for her “to be an ambassador to the world for the unsung history of a black art form.” “Taught, encouraged and inspired by our elders to be more than dancer/musician-performers, my generation strives to be educators, creators, innovators, preservationists, and historians,” said Dorrance. “It is our job to tell the history of tap dance as a celebration of black culture and also the never-ending struggle against systemic racism and white supremacy in this country — the original story of appropriation in American culture.” Biden invited Dorrance Dance to the White House to do a tap dance routine that was an interpretation of the Nutcracker Suite on Wednesday. "Enjoy!" said Biden. .The routine started off with a female dancer in a purple dress turning around and throwing her arms up. This dancer walked backward, swinging her arm and stomping on the ground.