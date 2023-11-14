DC congresswoman Taylor Greene hosts hearing on adverse COVID vax effects

A lawyer, an mRNA scientist and a gynecologist testified about adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines at a US Congresswoman's hearing Monday.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said the hearing was held to give the vaccine injured “a voice” and “to explore potential links between COVID-19 vaccination and adverse events thereafter, including reports of conditions such as myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, neurological damage, cardiac arrest, miscarriages, menstrual fertility issues and so much more.”Early in the hearing, Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the US response to COVID was “a miserable failure, since with “4% of world's population we experienced supposedly 60% of the deaths. The VAERS system on the COVID vaccines alone were 1.6 million adverse events, 36,501 deaths.”Robert Malone, who helped invent mRNA vaccines, said his second dose of the Moderna vaccine was from one of the “bad lots” and caused him “significant adverse events” for which he continues to be medically treated. Malone said he began to voice objections after he read the bio-distribution study that showed the mRNA particles went far beyond the deltoid muscle. “The spike protein, the payload that is produced in your body by these inoculations, is in fact, toxic to you. It is biologically active. It was not made inert. And technically, this is the engineered spike protein, which originated arguably at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then had some further modifications which did not reduce its toxicity,” Malone explained.“We have now learned that these products are contaminated and the current arm wrestling is whether or not that level of contamination meets the criteria for the Federal CFR statute that defines adulteration. The FDA denies that they meet that criteria, and yet they appear in many laboratories to meet that criteria.”Malone was asked by Rep. Warren Davidson (R- OH 8th district) if there was graphene oxide in the vaccines or if the vaccinated carried lasting genetic markers that would demonstrate their vaccination. He said the presence of graphene oxide was not confirmed and was far less important than the genetic contamination.“I can't tell you, in all honesty, everything that is in the tube that is being administered through the needle into your constituents, because in large part that has been intentionally hidden. It's been hidden by contract all over the world,” Malone said.“I can see some scenarios wherein your constituents might have genomic modification, particularly associated with the DNA fragment contamination. I also can understand and concur that it is technically possible that these modified mRNA molecules…may persist for a long period of time…to identify those that are compliant versus non compliant.”Malone was more certain such vaccines should not have been rushed to market.“There is a reason why these products typically require up to a decade to be proven to be safe and effective. And it was not prudent…[to] jam a product through a process in order to get it out to respond to a false threat,” he said.Lawyer Tom Renz testified that Project Salus, a Department of Defence Project, datamined medicare and medicaid systems to assess the impacts of the vaccines. He said a document from the project showed at one juncture 70% of new cases and 61% of hospitalizations were from the fully vaccinated.“Meanwhile, you have Fauci out there lying through his teeth and running around telling the public, go get your jab. This was absurd,” he said.“I don't trust them. They've lied nonstop. And the question we should be asking ourselves is when do you trust a liar? The CDC, the FDA, Anthony Fauci, these guys have not stopped lying from the beginning. Why in God's name, do we keep trusting them?”Kimberly Biss, a Florida OBGYN said some women were suffering a “decidual cast” where the normal volume of monthly menstruation was condensed into a single hour. Whereas there were only 40 case reports of this ever happening prior to the pandemic, midwife Dr. Jim Thorpe had documented it happening 300 times.“What's really of concern is not all of those women were vaccinated, but they had been around other people who had been vaccinated,” Biss said.“I've seen in my practice, an increase. I've had to do surgery on patients that we just couldn't manage their bleeding with the traditional hormonal methods and whatnot. And I've had to do hysterectomies on some of those patients as well.”More women also hit menopause before the age of 40. Biss said the miscarriage rate of her patients went from 4% in 2020 to 7% to 8% in the months of 2021 to an average of 15% in 2022 until December when it reached 25% and remained high into the early months of 2023.Biss said she was concerned that the vaccine “is going to be a potentially multi-generational problem.”“We've never given any drug newly out of the gate ever, ever, ever to a pregnant woman prior to this pandemic,” she said.“if you analyze the V-safe data correctly early on with regards to miscarriages, the rate that was quoted in the New England Journal of Medicine article was not correct. It was quoted at 13%. When you actually did the real math the miscarriage rate was 83%.”Sen. Matt Gaetz (R_FLA) commented the reason Greene held the hearing and not one of the House committees was “because far too many members of those committees obtain those committee seats because they are bought and paid for by big pharma.”“Though I'm very grateful to Congresswoman Greene for leading this, it is indicative of how high the hill is for us to climb to get the truth out.”