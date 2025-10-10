Deadly explosion devastates rural Tennessee bomb factory; many dead, missing

A powerful explosion ripped through a bomb manufacturing facility west of Nashville Friday morning, leaving multiple people dead and more than a dozen unaccounted for, according to officials.The blast occurred around 7:45 a.m. local time at the Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) plant, located along the Hickman-Humphreys County line. Authorities confirmed that “some” fatalities had been recorded, though exact numbers have not yet been released.Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described the incident as “devastating,” noting that one entire building on the property had been destroyed. “We’re prioritizing the people involved, their families, and trying to be very compassionate toward them,” he said..At least 13 individuals remain unaccounted for, Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates told ABC News. Local emergency management officials reported that 19 employees were inside the facility at the time of the blast, and none have yet been located.Authorities say the primary concern is the risk of a secondary explosion. Aerial footage of the site shows a large crater, twisted metal, and debris scattered across the grounds.Security footage from a residence 21 miles from the facility captured the moment of the explosion. The recording shows the camera shaking as a single, thunderous boom echoed through the area. Despite the size of the explosion, the factory’s rural location helped prevent damage to nearby homes and businesses..The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has joined state and local authorities at the scene. Investigators are expected to remain on site for several days. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.Founded in 1980, Accurate Energetic Systems describes itself as “a leader in the energetics and explosives industry,” with operations serving military, defense, aerospace, and commercial demolition sectors.