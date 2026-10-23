Deadly shooting, Louvre closure and 70,000 police deployed as France braces for weekend protests

CALGARY — France is preparing to deploy 70,000 police officers and close major cultural attractions, including the Louvre Museum, ahead of nationwide demonstrations Saturday, as authorities investigate a deadly shooting near Paris that left one person dead and several others wounded.The heightened security measures come nearly a week after demonstrations over rising living costs, education funding and public services escalated into widespread rioting, looting and clashes with police across several French cities.Adding to concerns Friday, a gunman opened fire on people in the Paris suburbs of Trappes and La Verrière, killing one person and injuring at least four others, including a 12-year-old girl.French authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible terrorist attack with a racist motive, although no direct connection has been established between the incident and the ongoing demonstrations..The shooting occurred Friday morning in Trappes and neighbouring La Verrière, southwest of Paris, when a man allegedly opened fire from a moving vehicle at several locations.According to the Daily Mail, the gunman identified in reports as "Kevin" carried out a deadly drive-by rampage across Trappes and La Verrière. fired at people near a petrol station, a medical centre and a children's playground before being arrested in nearby Coignières.Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the suspect appeared to have used an automatic weapon and that the attack lasted approximately 15 minutes before officers intervened.One person was killed, while reports indicated that four or five others were wounded. Authorities have provided differing casualty figures as the investigation continues.Among the victims was a 12-year-old girl who was reportedly shot eight times. La Verrière Mayor Nicolas Dainville told AFP that she had suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition.Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh said the deceased victim was of African origin and another seriously wounded victim was of North African origin.Rabeh described the shooting as potentially racist and Islamophobic, although he also said the gunman appeared to have fired indiscriminately at passersby.France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into suspected terrorism-related murder, including whether victims were targeted because of their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, nationality or religion.Nuñez described the shooting as a terrorist crime, while President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.The suspect remains in custody as investigators work to establish a motive.The attack comes amid heightened political tensions following last weekend's riots, although authorities have not established that the shooting was connected to the demonstrations..Several of France's most recognizable cultural attractions will close Saturday as authorities prepare for another round of protests.According to the New York Post, The Louvre Museum, home to the Mona Lisa, is among the institutions suspending public access over security concerns.The Musée d'Orsay, Picasso Museum and Grand Palais are also closing, while businesses along expected demonstration routes have been advised to take precautions, including boarding up storefronts.Art Basel Paris, a major international art fair at the Grand Palais, is ending its event early rather than remaining open through Sunday.The closure affects an event featuring more than 200 international galleries and comes amid concerns about possible demonstrations near the venue.Public transportation is also expected to face significant disruption, with several Paris Métro stations scheduled to close and some services reduced.The measures follow extensive property damage during last weekend's unrest, when businesses were looted, vehicles burned and public buildings vandalized..Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced Friday that approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed nationwide Saturday to prevent another outbreak of violence.The operation represents a substantial increase in security compared with last weekend.Authorities will have access to helicopters, drones, armoured vehicles, water cannon and specialized police units.Military personnel are also expected to assist in protecting important buildings and sensitive locations.The government has imposed restrictions on demonstrations in several cities, while some planned marches have been prohibited over public safety concerns.Nuñez warned that authorities would take a firm approach toward anyone involved in violence or destruction.The security operation comes after French officials acknowledged shortcomings in their response to the previous demonstrations, when police struggled to contain rapidly moving groups involved in looting and vandalism.Approximately 2,700 arrests have been reported in connection with the unrest..Despite the increased security presence, several organizations are moving ahead with plans to demonstrate Saturday.France's main student union, UNEF, has called for additional rallies, continuing a movement that began in September over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school facilities.The protests subsequently expanded to include broader concerns about wages, public spending and the rising cost of living.The Yellow Vest movement, which emerged in 2018 over fuel taxes and economic grievances, has also submitted plans for a march through central Paris.Trade unions and other organizations are expected to participate in demonstrations across the country.Some groups have criticized the government's restrictions on protests, arguing that the measures undermine the right to peaceful assembly.Macron was scheduled to meet student representatives Friday to discuss their grievances, although UNEF indicated its demonstrations would proceed.The government has maintained that peaceful protests remain permitted while emphasizing its responsibility to prevent violence..Saturday's demonstrations will mark another significant test for Macron's government as it attempts to restore public order while addressing the economic and social concerns driving the protests.The deadly shooting near Paris has added another serious security concern, with investigators examining a possible hate-motivated terrorist attack.However, authorities have not identified evidence linking the gunman to the nationwide riots.With major museums closed, businesses taking precautions and tens of thousands of officers preparing for deployment, France enters the weekend facing the possibility of further disruption.Whether Saturday's demonstrations remain peaceful or escalate into renewed violence remains uncertain.