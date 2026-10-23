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Deadly shooting, Louvre closure and 70,000 police deployed as France braces for weekend protests

France braces for another weekend of protests following widespread riots, as authorities investigate a deadly shooting near Paris involving a suspected gunman ''Kevin," whose motive remains under investigation.
France braces for another weekend of protests following widespread riots, as authorities investigate a deadly shooting near Paris involving a suspected gunman ''Kevin," whose motive remains under investigation.X/ChatGBT
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Yellow Vests Movement
French President Emmanuel Macron
France riots
Interios Minister Laurent Nunez
The Louvre
Picasso Museum
UNEF
Trappes, France
Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh
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