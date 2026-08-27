Death toll rises after massive flash flood tears through Nepal, 30 Canadians missing

CALGARY — The death toll from devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border has continued to rise, with more than 389 people now reported dead and more than 1,400 missing as rescue crews search areas devastated by a massive surge of water, ice, rock and debris.The disaster struck Wednesday near Nepal's border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure and leaving communities cut off.Nepalese authorities have reported hundreds of deaths and more than 800 people missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals. China has separately reported three deaths and hundreds of people missing in Tibet's Gyirong County. The latest figures represent a significant increase from Wednesday, when Nepal Police reported 157 deaths and more than 400 people missing.At least 30 Canadians are also reported to be among those missing following the disaster..Investigators increasingly believe the disaster was triggered by the collapse of a large section of a glacier high in the Himalayas.Satellite imagery indicates that a substantial portion of a glacier at approximately 5,200 metres above sea level broke away and plunged roughly 1,200 metres into the valley below.Scientists say the collapse sent a massive mixture of ice, rock and sediment into the river system, producing the powerful flood and debris flow that swept through areas on both sides of the Nepal-China border.Nepal Police have also reported arrests related to the aftermath of the disaster.In a statement regarding individuals taken into custody, Nepal Police said the suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing earrings from the ears of a deceased person.The arrests come as authorities continue recovery and search operations in areas affected by the flooding..Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of Canadians who have been affected by the floods, with Canadian consular officials in the region monitoring the situation and working with local authorities."Canada’s thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as with all those affected by the floods in Nepal," the department said in a statement.Officials said they remain prepared to provide consular assistance to Canadians affected by the disaster.As of Wednesday, 820 Canadians were registered as being in Nepal and five in China's Tibet Autonomous Region through the Registration of Canadians Abroad system.The department cautioned that the figures are only an estimate because registration is voluntary. They may also include people who registered but do not currently plan to travel, meaning the numbers may not fully represent the number of Canadians actually living in or visiting the region..The scale of the disaster continues to emerge as rescue teams reach affected communities. Foreign nationals from several countries are among those reported missing, including tourists and workers in the region.Authorities have warned of continued dangers from flooding and additional landslides, while rescue efforts remain complicated by damaged roads, high water levels and difficult mountainous terrain.The CCTV footage offers a stark indication of the speed and force of the flooding, but authorities have not confirmed the fate of every person visible in the footage.Search-and-rescue operations remain underway as officials assess the full extent of the damage and continue efforts to locate those still missing.