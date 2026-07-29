Death toll rises as thousands remain without power and water after earthquake in Japan

CALGARY — The death toll has risen following a powerful earthquake in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, as emergency crews continue rescue operations and thousands of residents remain without electricity and running water.Kumamoto Prefecture officials, along with Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), reported at least 18 deaths and 62 injuries with rescue operations continuing in areas affected by collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure.The earthquake, initially reported as magnitude 7.1 by Japanese authorities, struck the southern island of Kyushu on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey later estimated the earthquake at magnitude 6.8.The shallow earthquake struck the southern island of Kyushu, generating intense shaking across parts of Kumamoto, with authorities reporting damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure, while aftershocks continued to affect the region.Part of the second floor of the Aeon Mall in Kashima Town collapsed, trapping an unknown number of people beneath the debris. According to Kyodo News, approximately 20 to 30 employees remained unaccounted for, while several others were rescued and transported to hospital..n addition, nearly 35,000 homes remain without electricity, around 15,000 households are without running water, and more than 8,800 people have taken shelter in evacuation centres.More than 4,500 members of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces have been deployed to support local emergency responders.Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned residents to remain alert for strong aftershocks in the coming days and urged people to stay away from damaged buildings where possible.Japan sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," making it one of the world's most seismically active countries. Earthquakes are common, and the country has developed extensive building standards and emergency response systems designed to reduce the impact of major seismic events.The earthquake has drawn comparisons to the Kumamoto earthquakes of 2016, when a series of powerful tremors struck the same region. The disaster left more than 270 people dead, injured thousands, damaged tens of thousands of homes and buildings, and forced widespread evacuations..Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government had instructed relevant ministries and agencies to quickly assess the damage, work closely with local governments, and prioritize rescue operations and the protection of human life.Takaichi also urged residents in affected areas to move to safe locations, remain cautious around damaged structures, and stay alert for possible aftershocks.With rescue operations ongoing, officials are working to determine the full extent of the damage while providing assistance to residents affected by the earthquake.