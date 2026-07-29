International

Death toll rises as thousands remain without power and water after earthquake in Japan

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Japan's southern island of Kyushu
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Japan's southern island of KyushuX screenshots
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Kyushu, Japan
Aeon Mall
Pacific Ring of Fire
JMA
Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Kumamoto Prefecture
FDMA
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Western Standard
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