Disney to release movies unveiled during lockdowns in theatres

Disney confirmed its movies Soul, Luca, and Turning Red will be heading to the big screen for the first time in 2024. Tickets go on sale January 2 for the special engagement theatrical runs, which invite people to experience the three Pixar movies like they were meant to be seen ahead of it releasing Inside Out 2 in June, according to a press release. Like Pixar theatrical experiences of the past, Disney said audiences will be treated to an animated short film ahead of each of the features. Soul will be accompanied by SparkShort short film Burrow when it opens in theatres on January 12. Turning Red will be preceded by SparkShort short film Kitbull on February 9. Luca will include Pixar short For the Birds when it hits the big screen on March 22. Disney movie Lightyear was banned in 14 countries throughout Asia and the Middle East because of its homosexual content in 2022. READ MORE: Disney-Pixar Buzz Lightyear kids' movie banned in 14 countries for its homosexual contentA Disney spokesperson said it was unlikely Lightyear would be screened in China. It was not the first time China banned homosexual content in movies. The countries that had banned it because of its inappropriate scenes included Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.