Document reveals Clinton stormed into Vanity Fair newsroom, demanded it stop Epstein stories

Former US president Bill Clinton tried to stop Vanity Fair from doing stories about deceased American pedophile's Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring. "When I was doing some research into VF (Vanity Fair) yesterday, it does concern me about what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them to not write sex trafficking articles about his good friend JE," said Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in an email to Daily Mail reporter Sharon Churcher. "Should I be asking what is this story (they're) writing pertaining to?".With this story, Giuffre said said she would not want to give the public a bad image. In this case, she admitted it would be a gamble. While she was struggling with coming forward, she said she was thankful to know Churcher "because she knows how to deal with the viciousness of today's world." She would let their friend Brad know what she had recommended. Churcher recommended Giuffre let Vanity Fair buy her story through Brad. "The big gamble would be to let them also give him a statement saying your interviews with us were accurately reported and you have no more to say at this time about how you were sex trafficked to PA (Prince Andrew) and other men, including two of the world's most respected politicians as well as women (the scenes with Ghislaine [Maxwell]) because you are writing a book," she said. "The reason this is a gamble is Jeffrey knows some of the most powerful people in publishing and, once alerted, will inevitably try to scare off potential buyers." On the upside, Churcher said it could help Giuffre get a good agent. She asked Brad to use the phrase 'sex trafficked,' as it is a heads up about the book revealing more than the Daily Mail printed. Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released on Wednesday. This was the first set of documents to be unsealed under a December 18 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks.The documents were expected to include about 200 names, including some of his accusers, business executives, politicians and other celebrities.