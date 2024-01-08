Document shows Epstein had sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew

Deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein kept sex tapes of former US president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, according to a document from the latest batch about his scandals. “I eventually persuaded her to send me some of the video footage which she kept, implicating all three men,” said Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome in a statement uncovered on Monday. “I have backed up the footage with several USB sticks and have securely sent them to various different locations throughout Europe.” .With Ransome’s friend Jen, she said she was one of many girls who had sex with former US president Donald Trump. “She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald,” she said. “Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her pert nipples.” On regular occasions, she alleged Jen would have sex with Trump at Epstein’s New York mansion. By coming forward, Ransome said she would “make sure that neither evil b*tch Hillary (Clinton) or that Pedophile Trump gets elected.” “I will also make sure that everyone on the damn planet sees that footage and photos and will release them to WikiLeaks by Sunday,” she said. “I will take down Epstein and his bunch of cronies myself!” To try to have this information put out, she said she had gone to a Russian newspaper. Bill Clinton tried to stop Vanity Fair from doing stories about Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, according to a document released as part of the second batch on Thursday. READ MORE: Document reveals Clinton stormed into Vanity Fair newsroom, demanded it stop Epstein stories“When I was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me about what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them to not write sex trafficking articles about his good friend JE,” said Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. “Should I be asking what is this story they're writing pertaining to?”